‘Purple Rain’ Jelly Beans Released for Easter

This Easter, Prince fans can all reach out for something new (and that means you, too): Brach’s is releasing “Purple Rain” jelly beans for the holiday this year.

The Purple Rain Tiny Jelly Bird Eggs will feature four flavors: berry, blueberry, blue raspberry and grape and be available in 3 oz and 11 oz bags.

Coincidentally, this year Easter Sunday falls on April 21, which is also the third anniversary of Prince’s death.

The packaging doesn’t mention Prince specifically, but nevertheless, if you’re looking to bathe in the purple rain on Easter, you can find a list of where to buy the jelly beans here.

