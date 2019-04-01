‘Purple Rain’ Jelly Beans Released for Easter

This Easter, Prince fans can all reach out for something new (and that means you, too): Brach’s is releasing “Purple Rain” jelly beans for the holiday this year.

The Purple Rain Tiny Jelly Bird Eggs will feature four flavors: berry, blueberry, blue raspberry and grape and be available in 3 oz and 11 oz bags.

Coincidentally, this year Easter Sunday falls on April 21, which is also the third anniversary of Prince’s death.

The packaging doesn’t mention Prince specifically, but nevertheless, if you’re looking to bathe in the purple rain on Easter, you can find a list of where to buy the jelly beans here.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Is This a Joke? April Begins With Chance of Snow in Southern Minnesota STUDY: Simply Thinking About Coffee Gives Your Brain a Boost Dairy Queen Launches Dreamsicle-Dipped Cone for Spring SURVEY: Adults Prefer Showers to Baths The 10 Toxic Things That Most Often Poison Cats and Dogs NASA Offers $19,000 to Stay in Bed for 60 Days
Comments