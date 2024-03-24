Pursuit ends in pond

Police say a male driver is facing charges after he fled a traffic stop and led officers on a pursuit that ended with his vehicle in the water.

Mankato Public Safety says police stopped the driver around 7:40 p.m. at the 400 block of North 4th St.

A press release says the vehicle left the stop turning east onto Madison Ave, then north onto N 5t St. Police say the driver reached the dead end on the 1600 block of N 5th St, and his car went over the embankment and into the creek/water retention pond.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Police say potential charges include fleeing police in a motor vehicle, DWI, and driving after revocation.