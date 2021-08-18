Pursuit ends with stolen vehicle crashing into tree, juveniles inside

Police say a pursuit in Mankato ended when a stolen vehicle crashed into a tree with four juveniles inside.

The pursuit began in the area of Madison Ave and Victory Dr after police initiated a traffic stop and the vehicle fled when the officer approached.

The vehicle crashed into a tree at Madison Ave and N 6th St, ending the pursuit, according to Mankato Department of Public Safety Associate Director Dan Schisel.

Schisel said all four occupants in the vehicle were under the age of 18. He said at least three of the juveniles were transported to a hospital after the crash, but he wasn’t certain about the fourth person, who apparently led police on a short foot pursuit following the crash. That person was apprehended. No other vehicles were involved, but Schisel said the tree suffered damage when it briefly caught fire after the crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting police with crash reconstruction.