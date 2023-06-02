Pursuit & stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder and more

The woman who was discovered with critical stab wounds after a police chase in Mankato Tuesday was stabbed 36 times, according to court records.

Blue Earth County prosecutors have filed multiple felony charges against Dustin Lee Murilla,33, of Good Thunder, including attempted murder, kidnapping, 1st-degree assault, and fleeing police.

Police initially responded to a complaint that Murilla was driving erratically in west Mankato. Murilla allegedly led police on a chase through Mankato that ended when an officer used her squad to ram the suspect vehicle.

A criminal complaint says the female passenger was covered in blood when she exited the vehicle and collapsed. The woman suffered stab wounds all over her body, including her face, neck, and stomach.

Police say the victim confirmed at the scene that Murilla had slit her throat.