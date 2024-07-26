Put $20 Down On Your Next Game Of Skee-Ball

The big arcade bar and restaurant Dave & Buster’s will soon be allowing customers to bet against each other when playing games like Skee-Ball and basketball pop-a-shot. The betting function, which will be limited to low-dollar wagers between customers aged 18 and older, is expected to launch in the next few months. But for legal reasons, Dave & Buster’s is careful not to call this “betting” or “wagering.” Instead, they’re describing these bets and wagers as “real-money contests or challenges.”