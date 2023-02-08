Put Chicken Wings Back on Your Super Bowl Party Menu

Getty Images

If you’re going to have a big Super Bowl party, your food budget might be a lot less than last year ... Wells Fargo says that prices for chicken wings have dropped 22% since last year’s big game, while avocados (the key guacamole ingredient) are down by 20% And for those wholike to grill up some steaks, sirloin prices have dropped by about a dollar per pound over the past year. However, it’s not all good news for your party budget. Beer prices are up by 11% and soda prices are up by 25%.