Quincy Schaffer’s cause of death identified

Investigators have identified the cause of death for a young man who was found deceased on the Lower Sioux Reservation after being reported missing days earlier.

A preliminary autopsy by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner found hypothermia was a contributing factor in the death of 21-year-old Quincy Schaffer, according to a release from the Lower Sioux Police Department.

Schaffer was reported missing and potentially injured on Jan 27. His body was found on Sunday in a wooded area behind a residence in the Lower Sioux community.

While investigating Schaffer’s disappearance, detectives learned of an alleged attempted assault at a home that caused Schaffer to flee the residence, according to the news release. The incident was reported to law enforcement after Schaffer went missing. Lower Sioux Police are still investigating that matter.

The autopsy found no significant physical injuries indicating assault or other cause of death, according to the release.