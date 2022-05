The era of the iPod is over after 21 years.

Apple announced Tuesday that it was discontinuing the iPod Touch — the last remaining model of the music player it launched in 2001.

The company said that people would still be able to use iPhones and iPads for downloaded music as well as using Apple Music, its subscription music-streaming service.

Apple discontinued the iPod Shuffle and iPod Nano, the two last versions of the music players that were not capable of running iOS apps, in 2017.