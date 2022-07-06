Rabbit rescue president charged with animal cruelty

SAVAGE, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged the president of a Savage-based rabbit rescue nonprofit with animal cruelty and torture after police discovered nearly 50 dead rabbits in a barn.

The Star Tribune reports police arrived at the barn, dubbed “Peacebunny Cottage” on June 27 to investigate reports of sick and dead rabbits.

According to a criminal complaint, they found 47 dead rabbits, scores of rabbits running loose, some that had burrowed into manure, one rabbit with a broken back and a baby rabbit infested with maggots.

According to the complaint, Peacebunny Foundation President Stephanie Smith said the animals’ condition wasn’t appropriate. She’s due to make her first court appearance on Aug. 22.