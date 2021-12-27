Racine man sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, fines and fees for felony criminal sexual conduct charge in Mower County District Court

A Racine man who was taken into custody in August of 2020 after sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl known to him several times over a three-day period has been sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, plus fines and fees in Mower County District Court.

38-year old Kyle Ralph Murphy was sentenced Monday to a year in jail, 25 years of supervised probation and $1,160 in fines and fees for a felony charge of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct, significant relationship, victim under 16. A 90-month prison sentence was stayed for 25 years if Murphy complies with the 39 different conditions of his probation, and Judge Matthew Opat determined that Murphy can serve the jail sentence on work release, if eligible, and Judge Opat also determined that that two sentences will be served consecutively.

Murphy first pleaded guilty to the charge on October 6th, and he was convicted the same day. A felony charge for 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct, significant relationship, victim under 16 years of age, multiple acts and two felony counts of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct, victim 13-15 years of age, position of authority in the case were all dismissed with Murphy’s guilty plea.