Radio stations raise $95K for St. Jude

(Mankato, MN) – Alpha Media broke previous records Thursday and Friday during their 19th annual Radiothon to benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Country 103.5 KYSM and Mix 99.1 KEEZ broadcast for 12 hours each day, recruiting local businesses and individuals to become Partners in Hope. The Alpha team raised $95,270, an increase from 2019’s record-setting radiothon, when $80,125 was raised.

You can still become a Partner in Hope by calling 1-800-303-1135.