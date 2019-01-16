Rainbow Armpit Hair Is the Newest Bizarre Beauty Trend Taking Over the Internet

The ‘Januhairy’ movement is getting colorful!

As women across the globe are embracing female empowerment by growing out their body hair during the month of January, some are taking the liberation a step further by dyeing their armpit hair rainbow.

Now the ‘unicorn hair’ trend is taking over the Internet, with women flaunting their multicolor pits everywhere on social media, from Instagram to YouTube.

The concept first appeared on the internet back in 2016, when YouTube content creator Official Rainbow Girl posted a rainbow armpit hair dye tutorial on her channel, which has since garnered more than 615,000 views and 5,500 comments.

Lots of other women have since jumped on the bandwagon and posted their own colorful pit photos that have been going viral thanks to ‘Januhairy.’

