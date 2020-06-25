Rally for Racial Justice planned for Mankato tomorrow

(Mankato, MN) – A rally dedicated to the lives of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery will be held in Mankato Friday evening.

Greater Mankato Diversity Council is organizing the rally, which will gather at the bandshell in Sibley Park at 6 p.m. June 26. The rally was designed to pay tribute to all victims of racial injustice while supporting local efforts to improve race relations and uplift the African-American community.

A limited number of t-shirts and wristbands will be available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit the Greater Mankato Diversity Council and YWCA Mankato.

Opening remarks will begin at 6:20 p.m., followed by prayer and a moment of silence. Rally-goers can then continue with a 2.35 mile socially distanced run.