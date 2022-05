A rally for reproductive rights will be held in St. Peter Thursday evening.

The event, organized by Minnesota State University, Mankato, and Gustavus Adolphus students is co-sponsored by Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato. The rally begins at 5 p.m. on May 5th in Minnesota Square Park.

The event comes in response to the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that indicates the High Court’s intent to overturn Roe vs. Wade, the 1973 case that legalized abortion statewide.