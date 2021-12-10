Ramsey Park receives $137,500 grant for infrastructure improvements

The City of Redwood Falls has been awarded a $137,500 grant to fund or improve several restroom facilities in Alexander Ramsey Park. The Zeb Gray shelter and falls overlook restrooms will get needed improvements once the legislature approves the grants.

“The funds won’t be available until the summer of 2022,” Parks and Rec Director Ross Nachreiner told KLGR this week. At most, the city can begin preliminary engineering, but the final details about the grant won’t be clear until next July 1.

Nachreiner stated the city had originally applied for additional funds to pay for water and sewer hook-ups at the camp site. That project has been put on the back burner until additional funding can be found. The city also had to provide a matching grant for $7,000 as part of the application process.

The Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails received 20 eligible applications for grants during the 2023 fiscal year. Other area parks grants include $569,973 for Granite Falls Memorial Park, and $1,109,350 for Lyon County’s Garvin Park,