Raptor Center coming to Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota

The Raptor Center will present at the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota this weekend.

Kids and adults of all ages are invited to learn about raptor identification and habitats on Saturday, January 8 at 10:30 a.m.

Experts from the University of Minnesota Raptor Center will discuss what makes raptors different than other birds and share success stories of protecting wildlife and their environments.

Three or four live raptors will be included in the program and an interactive question and answer session will be held.

This program is included with membership and daily admission.