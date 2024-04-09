Rare Copy Of Comic Featuring Superman’s First Appearance Sells For $6 Million At Auction

NEW YORK (AP) — A 1938 copy of the comic that first “introduced Superman to the world” has sold for a record-setting $6 million, the auctioneer that handled the purchase said last week.

According to Heritage Auctions, the rare copy of Action Comics No. 1 was sold to an anonymous buyer on Thursday.

The $6 million price tag makes the book the most expensive comic to ever sell at auction, the action house added.

A report from comic book grading service Certified Guaranty Company, cited by Heritage Auctions, estimates that there are only 100 surviving copies of Action Comics No. 1 today — out of 200,000 that were printed by National Allied Publications, the predecessor to DC Comics.