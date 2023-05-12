Raw Fusion Fashion Show tonight

Raw Fusion is Friday night at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

The unique fashion show features innovative designs using raw building materials under this year’s theme “Land of 10,000 Lakes.” Funds from this year’s event will benefit local schools in southern Minnesota that support programs focused on trades and construction education.

Tickets are available at the Minnesota River Builders Association website or at Ticketmaster. Doors open at 7 p.m. tonight, with the event starting at 8 p.m.

GET TICKETS HERE

Check out designs from previous years on the Raw Fusion Instagram page.