Razors Blades in Halloween Candy–Just an Urban Legend???

Here we go again … A well-known urban legend that crops up from time to time around Halloween is going around again. Despite there being no recorded cases of Halloween candy ever being tainted with poison, razor blades, or needles — as the urban legend has suggested since about the mid-1950s – some politicians, including Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville, are urging parents to “double, triple check” their children’s trick-or-treat bags because drug traffickers will be hiding fentanyl pills amongst the Snickers, Skittles, and 3 Musketeers in an effort to get kids hooked. Tuberville’s critics say he is simply spreading “a new version of the same old scare tactic.”