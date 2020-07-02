Reality Bites Podcast: S4E4 – Hot Dogs, Hamburgers, 4th of July

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 2 Episode 4: Deavan and her firecracker of a mom land in Korea where they’re greeted by Jihoon and his parents. Brittany and Yazan leave the airport following their big flight upon Brittany’s arrival and things aren’t any better in the car. We finally got to meet Cheese Stick, his emotional support cat and Melyza before he heads down to his new life in Columbia. Kenny says goodbye to his kids and there wasn’t a dry eye in the house, then he’s off to Mexico. Ariela and her mom land in Ethiopia where Biniyam is working on a new song and waiting to show her where they’ll be living and finally, Jenny and Sumit were MIA.