Recall Of Boar’s Head Deli Meats Announced During Investigation Of Listeria Outbreak

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials have announced a recall of some Boar’s Head liverwurst and other deli meats as they investigate a listeria outbreak.

The outbreak has sickened nearly three dozen people and caused two deaths.

The Agriculture Department announced Friday that Boar’s Head has recalled liverwurst because it may be tainted with the listeria bacteria.

The company is also recalling other deli meats produced on the same line and on the same day as the liverwurst.

Testing is underway to determine whether the company’s products are linked to the outbreak.