Recall on Cured Beef Product Sold at World’s Largest Candy Store

c. 2012 www.GretchenAlms.com

A Belle Plaine meat processor is voluntarily recalling one of its products.

Ruck’s Meat Processing is recalling its cured smoked beef, which may be contaminated with metal fragments. The beef was sold at the World’s Largest Candy Store in Jordan.

The affected product has an establishment number of 8921 inside the State of Minnesota mark of inspection and is dated 10-4-2019 on the label.

Consumers who purchased this product should throw it away or return it to Ruck’s Meat Processing. Anyone with questions should contact Ruck’s at 952-873-2848.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook