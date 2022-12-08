Recounts confirm GOP victories in 2 Minnesota House races

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Publicly funded recounts completed in two Minnesota House races confirm that Republicans flipped two heavily contested seats in northeastern Minnesota by razor-thin margins.

Rep.-elect Roger Skraba, of Ely, leads Democratic Rep. Rob Ecklund, of International Falls, in District 3A by 15 votes, matching his election night margin. Rep.-elect Natalie Zeleznikar, of Island lake, leads long-time Democratic Rep. Mary Murphy, of Hermantown, in District 3B by 33 votes, a net decrease of two votes from election night.

The State Canvassing Board meets next Thursday to review a dozen challenged ballots and to certify the recount results.