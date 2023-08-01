Recreational cannabis use legal effective Tuesday

Recreational marijuana use is legal in Minnesota effective Tuesday.

Adults 21 and older can now legally possess or transport up to 2 ounces of cannabis flower in a public place, and possess up to two pounds at a private residence.

Home growers can have up to 8 plants in an enclosed, locked space.

Retail sales are likely more than a year away, but two tribal nations in northwestern Minnesota will begin sales today.

The state’s new Office of Cannabis Management website is now live. The site has information about laws, starting a business, and the expungement of criminal records.