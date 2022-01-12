      Weather Alert

Red Cross facing dangerous national blood crisis

Jan 12, 2022 @ 7:49am

The Red Cross has declared a national blood crisis. 

The organization says it’s facing the worst blood shortage in more than a decade, forcing doctors to decide which patients receive blood transfusions and who must wait.

COVID-19 continues to create “relentless challenges,” according to the Red Cross.  The pandemic has caused a 10% decline in overall donations and has led to ongoing blood drive cancellations and staffing limitations. The organization has also seen a 62% drop in blood drives at schools and colleges. 

Donors can make appointments online via the Red Cross Blood Donor app, or by phone, at 1-800-RED-CROSS.

 January donors will be entered for a chance to win a Super Bowl getaway, a home theater package, and a $500 gift card.

 

