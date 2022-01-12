Red Cross facing dangerous national blood crisis

The Red Cross has declared a national blood crisis.

The organization says it’s facing the worst blood shortage in more than a decade, forcing doctors to decide which patients receive blood transfusions and who must wait.

COVID-19 continues to create “relentless challenges,” according to the Red Cross. The pandemic has caused a 10% decline in overall donations and has led to ongoing blood drive cancellations and staffing limitations. The organization has also seen a 62% drop in blood drives at schools and colleges.

Donors can make appointments online via the Red Cross Blood Donor app, or by phone, at 1-800-RED-CROSS.

January donors will be entered for a chance to win a Super Bowl getaway, a home theater package, and a $500 gift card.