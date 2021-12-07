Red Cross facing historically low blood supply

Patients relying on transfusions could face a delay in care due to a historically low blood supply, the Red Cross announced Tuesday.

The organization is encouraging donors to give from December 17 to January 2 by offering a long-sleeved Red Cross t-shirt while supplies last.

Busy schedules, breaks from school, and winter weather all contribute to a drop in blood donations during the holiday season, according to the Red Cross, which provides 40% of the country’s blood.

Here are a few local blood drives:

Blue Earth County

Amboy

12/27/2021: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 240 North St. E

Lake Crystal

12/28/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 211 E Robinson St.

Mankato

12/20/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., YMCA Mankato, 1401 S Riverfront Drive

12/20/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.

12/21/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E Main St.

12/21/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., AmericInn, 240 Stadium Road

12/23/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S 2nd St.

12/29/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E Main St.

12/30/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Country Inn & Suites, 1900 Premier Drive

12/30/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Hosanna Lutheran Church, 105 Hosanna Drive

_______________

Brown County

Hanska

12/17/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Community Center, 201 Broadway St.

New Ulm

12/23/2021: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1515 N Garden St.

12/29/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., New Ulm High School, 1600 Oak St.

_______________

Freeborn County

Albert Lea

12/28/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Theodore Catholic Church, 308 E Fountain St.

12/30/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., North Bridge Mall, 132 Broadway Ave.

______________

Martin County

Fairmont

12/28/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 300 S Grant St.

_______________

Mower County

Austin

12/17/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System, 1000 First Drive NW

12/20/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hormel Nature Center, 1304 21st St. NE

12/23/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hormel Historical Home, 208 4th Ave. NW

12/30/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Austin Utilities, 1908 14th St. NE

_______________

Sibley County

Arlington

12/17/2021: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sibley East High School, 202 Third Ave. NW

Henderson

12/28/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Minnesota New Country School, 210 Main St.

_______________

Waseca County

Waseca

12/23/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Christian Assembly Church, 900 14th Ave. SE