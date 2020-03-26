Red Cross has urgent need for blood

(St. Paul, MN) – The American Red Cross says it faces a severe blood shortage as the coronavirus pandemic grows.

About 80 blood drive have been cancelled in the Minnesota-Dakotas region, resulting in 2,500 fewer blood donations, according to the Red Cross.

Appointment slots will be added at donation centers and expanding capacity at scheduled blood drives.

New measures have been implemented to make the process more safe: staff and donors will have temperatures checked before they enter, hand sanitizer will be provided, and beds will be spaced appropriately for social distancing.

Appointments can be scheduled on the Red Cross website.