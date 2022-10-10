Red Cross updates guidelines, making more people eligible to donate

The American Red Cross has updated its guidelines, making more people eligible to donate.

People who spent time in the United Kingdom, Ireland, or France, and have never tried to give blood due to concerns over variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease – related to mad cow disease – are now invited to give blood to help save lives.

The announcement comes after eligibility guidelines were recently updated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

