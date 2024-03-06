Red Flag warning extended to local counties

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Blue Earth and Nicollet counties, and a dozen others.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning effective until 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 6. Also included are the counties of Brown, Cottonwood, Jackson, Kandiyohi, Le Sueur, Watonwan, Martin, McLeod, Nobles, Redwood, Renville, and Sibley.

A warning was issued for 13 other counties earlier today: Big Stone, Chippewa, Lac que Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone, Rock, Pope, Stevens, Swift, Traverse, and Yellow Medicine

A Red Flag Warning means fires can spread quickly and easily progress out of control, such as Sunday’s wildfire near Waseca, which burned close to 2,000 acres and left three people injured.

Residents in counties with a Red Flag Warning should not burn and should check any recent burning to ensure the fire is completely extinguished.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny and dry conditions with wind gusts up to 30 mph.