Red Flag Warning issued for Blue Earth and other counties

(Mankato, MN) – Dry conditions paired with strong winds are expected throughout southern Minnesota today, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Red Flag Warning for multiple counties in the region.

A red flag warning means that weather conditions are ideal for wildfire. Counties under warning include Blue Earth, Watonwan, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Lyon, Martin, Murray, Nobles, and Redwood. The warning expires at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Temperatures in Mankato today are expected to reach 78 degrees, with sustained west winds at around 20 to 25 miles per hour, gusting close to 40 miles per hour, according to NWS. Developing fires would spread rapidly in such conditions, the agency says.

Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged while a Red Flag Warning is in effect. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources also recommends checking any recent burning to ensure that the fire is out.