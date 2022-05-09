Red Wing woman charged in death of baby found in Lake Pepin

(AP) — Officials say a Minnesota woman has been charged in the death of her newborn who was abandoned at a lake nearly 20 years ago and that she also abandoned another baby whose body was found in the Mississippi River years earlier.

Jennifer Matter, 50, of Red Wing, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the December 2003 death of a newborn boy whose body was found in Frontenac on the shore of Lake Pepin, a body of water on the Mississippi River.

According to court documents, Matter is also the mother of another infant, a girl, found in the Mississippi River in 1999. Charges haven’t been filed in that case, which is still under review.