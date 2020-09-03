Redwood Co Sheriff: Man pinned under tree for over 4 days rescued

(Redwood Falls, MN) – A man has been rescued after being pinned under a tree for more than four days in Redwood County.

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says 59-year-old Jonathan Ceplecha was cutting down trees when a tree fell on him, pinning his legs underneath.

The sheriff’s office responded to a 911 call at 3:56 p.m. on Monday, and learned the Ceplecha had been pinned beneath the tree since the previous Thursday, Aug 27 – over 100 hours.

It took nearly two hours for the Redwood Falls Fire Department to extricate Ceplecha, who was then airlifted from the scene.

Details about his injuries were not released.