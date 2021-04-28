Redwood County reports COVID death

Redwood County reported a COVID death Tuesday, one of a dozen in Minnesota.

The death involved a person in their early 80’s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update. It was the 36th death of the pandemic in Redwood County.

Eleven of Wednesday’s 12 deaths came from a private residence, while one a person from long-term care. The state’s death toll is now at 7,091.

Another 1,088 new infections were recorded Wednesday. That number included 22 in Blue Earth County, where 52% of residents ages 16 and older have received at least one vaccine dose, according to data released Sunday.