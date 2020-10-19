Redwood County resident dies of COVID-19 as state tops 1,500 new virus cases

(St. Paul, MN) – A Redwood County resident was one of five COVID-19 deaths reported Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The Redwood County death involved a resident 60 to 64-years-old, and was the eleventh death in the county, according to the latest data. Deaths were also reported in Aitkin, Mille Lacs, Ramsey, and Stearns counties, according to MDH. All but one of the deaths involved patients in long-term care or assisted living.

MDH also reported 1,632 new infections Monday, with a dozen new cases reported in Blue Earth County, nine in Nicollet County, and eight in Brown County.

According to MDH, there have been 81 people hospitalized with the virus since Friday, and 20 people admitted to intensive care.