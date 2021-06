A person has died of COVID-19 in Redwood County, according to the daily report from the Minnesota Department of Health.

The death was one of four recorded Friday and involved a person in their early 50’s, said state health officials. The lastest deaths put Minnesota’s death toll at 7,531. It’s the 39th death in Redwood County.

Just 115 new infections were reported Friday, with Blue Earth County not reporting any new cases.