Redwood Falls felon sentenced for accidently shooting himself with prohibited firearm

A Redwood Falls man, Clinton Calvin Larry Kezena, age 20, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for felony firearms possession after accidentally shooting himself last November.

According to court documents, on Nov. 13, Redwood Falls Police Officers were called to an apartment complex on a 911 call report of a shooting. Officers met with Kezena, who unwrapped a sweatshirt around his arm to display a gunshot wound on his right hand. Kezena told officers someone had just started shooting at him and a friend while they were walking on a nearby road.

Officers searched the road where the incident supposedly happened, but could not find any shell casings or blood spatterings. However, officers spoke with at two other witnesses who stated they had heard a gunshot from inside a residence, and a renter who stated Kezena was actually in the renter’s apartment when he shot himself. After officers found blood spatterings and a bullet hole in the apartment, Kezena admitted he had accidentally shot himself with a handgun tucked into his waistband. Investigation showed that Kezena is prohibited from owning a firearm because of a felony conviction for robbery.

On Aug. 28, Kezena was sentenced to 60 months in the correctional facility in St. Cloud, stayed for five years, local confinement for 45 days, supervised probation for five years, and fines and fees of $335.