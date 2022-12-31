Redwood Falls Fire Department asks public to clear snow around hydrants

The Redwood Falls Fire Department is asking for the public’s help clearing snow and ice from around fire hydrants near your property.

Remember to clear at least three feet around the hydrant to ensure firefighters can quickly gain access in an emergency. A cleared hydrant helps reduce the risk of loss of life or property.

The department also asks you not use snowblowers within three feet of the hydrant as it can damage the hydrant or your equipment. If you notice a damaged fire hydrant, please call City Hall at (507) 616-7400.