Redwood Falls, Franklin residents injured in collision with St. Paul semi-truck Wednesday morning

Residents of Redwood Falls and Franklin were injured when their vehicle collided with a semi-truck from the Twin Cities Wednesday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 15, a Freightliner truck was being driven eastbound on Renville County County Road 4 by Hafid Mohamed Ahmed, age 41, of St. Paul. Near the intersection with Highway 71, the semi collided with a northbound Dodge Grand Caravan being driven by Justin Kyle Trotter, age 32, of Franklin.

Ahmed and Trotter were taken to the Olivia hospital with non-life threatening injuries, as was Trotter’s passenger, Keith Arthur Hendrickson, age 27, of Redwood Falls.

Assisting on the scene were the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, Olivia Police Department and Fire Department, and CentraCare ambulance.