Redwood Falls man charged in stabbing

A Redwood Falls man has been charged in an apparent stabbing.

Christopher Michael II Benton, 22, was charged with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault in Redwood County Court.

According to a criminal complaint, Redwood Falls police responded June 9 to a report of a knife assault just before 8 p.m. at an address on the 100 block of Driftwood Dr.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim was limping and had blood on his pants and an apparent injury to his thigh. The victim told police he had been stabbed, but didn’t know the perpetrator. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he received two stitches, according to the complaint.

A witness told police the stabber was a man with dark, curly hair and a neck tattoo. The witness picked Benton from a photo lineup.

Benton initially admitted that there had been a fight with the victim, but denied a knife was involved. He later admitted to stabbing the victim with a knife, according to the complaint. He has also been charged with disorderly conduct.