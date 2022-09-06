Redwood Falls man injured in Kandiyohi County collision

A Redwood Falls man suffered non-life threatening injuries in a collision in Kandiyohi County over the Labor Day weekend.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Friday Robert Wayne Halvorson, age 18, of Redwood Falls, was driving a 2015 Lincoln MKZ southbound on County Road 2. A little before 4 p.m., Halvorson’s vehicle collided with a Dodge Ram pickup being driven westbound on Highway 7 by Matthew Williams Bevins, age 31, of Hopkins.

Bevins was not injured, nor was his passenger, Laurel Marie Erickson, age 31, of Hutchinson. However, Halvorson was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center with believed non-life threatening injuries.