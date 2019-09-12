Redwood Falls man killed in crash near Gaylord

(Mankato, MN) – A Redwood Falls man died in a crash Wednesday morning in Sibley County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Merle Rueben Berreth, 69, was killed in a collision at the intersection of Highway 19 and County Road 9, east of Gaylord.

Berreth was eastbound in a Dodge Ram on Highway 19 when a Ford F-350 entered the intersection from County Road 9 southbound. The two vehicles collided.

The Ford was driven by 19-year-old Tashawn Ray Parker of St. James. Parker was transported to Arlington Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Linda Marie Berreth, 69, of Redwood Falls was a passenger in the Dodge. She also suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported for treatment.

Merle Berreth was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at 9:39 a.m., according to the crash report.

The state patrol says alcohol did not play a role in the crash and the occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts.

