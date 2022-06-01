Redwood Falls man reported killed in Wisconsin crash

WKBT News from Nelson, Wisconsin, is reporting a Redwood Falls man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Buffalo County, Wisconsin. KLGR will report more if and when official confirmation is received from law enforcement / emergency services. The WKBT report states:

A motorcyclist from Minnesota was killed in Wisconsin when a car driver crossed the centerline and struck him head on the Wabasha Bridge connecting the two states.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to a three-vehicle crash on the Wisconsin side of the Hwy. 25 bridge just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Two Harley Davidson motorcyclists had been heading south into Minnesota when one of them was struck by a Dodge Magnum driver heading north, with the following motorcyclist crashing as he tried to avoid a collision.

The motorcyclist struck head on, 67-year-old Douglas Hildebrandt of Redwood Falls, Minnesota, was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The other motorcyclist, 65-year-old Mark Machart, also of Redwood Falls, did not require any hospital treatment. The driver of the Dodge, a 55-year-old woman from Alma, Wisconsin, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation determined that the Dodge driver “had deviated from the northbound lane … and entered the southbound lane prior to impacting into Hildebrant head on.”

This incident remains under investigation by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.