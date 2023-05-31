Redwood Falls man sentenced for felony methamphetamine sale

A Redwood Falls man, Douglas Ray Livingston, age 41, was sentenced for felony drug sales after selling methamphetamine to an undercover agent last year.

According to court documents, on May 6, agents with the Brown Lyon Redwood Renville Drug Task Force arranged a meeting between an informant and Livingston at a residence in Redwood Falls. The deal was half an ounce of meth for $500.

After the informant was fitted with a covert recording and transmitting device, he was driven to Livingston’s apartment building. The transmitter recorded the informant and Livingston apparently negotiating over the amount of meth. About 15 minutes after entering Livingston’s apartment, the informant returned with a clear, plastic baggie containing 14.2 grams of meth.

On May 22, Livingston was sentenced for felony drug sale to 58 months in the correctional facility in St. Cloud, stayed for three years, 150 days local confinement, supervised probation for three years, and fees and fines of $410.