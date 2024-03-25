Redwood Falls man seriously injured in sledding accident

A man suffered serious injuries in a sledding accident Sunday night near Morton and another man was also injured

The Redwood County Sheriff responded to Beaver Falls County Park at 9:45 p.m. Police say a pickup driven by a juvenile male was towing two sleds with one rider each south through the park.

One of the sled riders, Mario Sanchez-Salinas, 19, went down an embankment and struck a tree. Sanchez-Salinas was transported to the local hospital with serious injuries. The other sled rider, Kohen Prescott, 19, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and got a ride to the hospital for treatment.

The three males involved are all from Redwood Falls.

The accident remains under investigation.