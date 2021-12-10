Redwood Falls, Olivia, declare snow emergencies

Redwood Falls: Based on forecasts for heavy snow accumulation, the City of Redwood Falls has declared a snow emergency beginning at 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

During a snow emergency, it is unlawful to park any vehicle on a city street until the snowfall has ended and the street has been completely plowed from curb to curb. Vehicles parked in violation of these restrictions will be ticketed.

During a snow emergency, vehicles may be temporarily parked in the M&L Municipal Parking Lot which is located on the corner of S. Washington Street and E. Bridge Street (103 E. Bridge Street). Vehicles should be parked on the south side of the parking lot and must be removed within 24 hours.

Olivia: The City of Olivia has declared a Snow Emergency to be in effect from Friday, December 10th at mid-night – Saturday, December 11th, 10am. All vehicles must be removed from the streets and alleys for snow removal during this period. Violators will be fined and/or have their vehicles towed.