Redwood Falls Police investigating death

Redwood Falls Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered Monday morning.

Police responded at 11:16 a.m. to 630 Broadway for a call of an unresponsive man who wasn’t breathing. Officers determined upon arrival that the victim was deceased.

The dead man was identified as Morris Ronald Edward Hoover Jr of Redwood Falls. Hoover’s body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy; results are pending.

Police say there is no connection between Hoover’s death and four suspected overdoses at the Redwood Valley High School the same day. The incidents occurred around the same time.

According to police, information that circulated that one of the students from RVHS who overdosed had died was incorrect.