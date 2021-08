Redwood Falls police are trying to locate a man who left home but never arrived at his destination.

Police say Dale Walter Schliewe, age 70, left Redwood Falls on Wednesday en route to Oliva, where he never arrived.

Schliewe was last seen driving a 2002 Ford Escort bearing Minnesota license plate 124XUR.

The Redwood Falls Police Department is asking the public to call 911 if they see Schliewe or spot his vehicle.