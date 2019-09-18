Redwood Falls teen swept into river not located

(Redwood Falls, MN) – A teenage boy swept into the Redwood River on Sunday afternoon still has not been found.

Search crews continued an air and ground search efforts Monday for Thunder Wambade Brothersofall, age 16, of Redwood Falls on Monday.

Brothersofall was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 15 at about 5:30 p.m. when he and several friends were swimming in the Redwood River.

As of Monday evening, Brothersofall had not yet been located. A contingent of search crew members will remain in Ramsey Park until a third ground and air search begins Thursday.

The Redwood Falls Police Department is discouraging the public from conducting their own search of the Redwood River, since water remains high and the currents are fast and erratic.

Assisting with the search Monday was the Redwood County Sheriff’s Department, Renville County Sheriff’s Department, and Morton Fire Department. Technical assistance and information was obtained from the Hennepin County Water Rescue Team and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

