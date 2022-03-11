Redwood Falls woman critically injured in crash

A woman was critically injured Thursday in a Redwood Falls crash.

Amy Elizabeth Pendleton, 56, of Redwood Falls, was transported to a St. Cloud hospital with life-threatening injuries following the crash, which happened shortly after 5 p.m. at Highway 71 and Airport Rd.

According to a crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol, a Lincoln MKC driven by Lynn Rae Standfuss, 56, of Redwood Falls, was westbound on Highway 71, and Pendleton’s Ford Fusion was southbound on Airport Rd when the vehicles collided.

Standfuss received non-life threatening injuries in the crash, but wasn’t transported for treatment.

Roads were dry at the time of the crash. Both women were wearing their seat belts. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.