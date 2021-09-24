Redwood hospitals reinstate visitor restrictions due to rising COVID cases

Healthcare facilities in Redwood Falls have reinstated visitor restrictions due to the rising number of COVID-19 infections.

Carris Health Hospital/CentraCare announced earlier this week it was once again implementing the restrictions, effective immediately.

According to a media release, one healthy adult visitor will be allowed per patient in hospital settings, and that visitor must be the same person. The previous policy allowed two healthy adult visitors, which is still permitted for minor patients.

All visitors are required to wear masks.

Redwood’s Carris Health tells SMN the restrictions came in response to the increasing number of COVID cases in the community, as well as the positivity rate.

“The impact of increased COVID cases in our community is causing staffing shortages as well as increased hospitalizations throughout our system,” the healthcare provider said in an email to SMN.

Carris Health is currently caring for 67 COVID-19 patients system-wide. The provider says 90% of those patients are not vaccinated.